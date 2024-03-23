Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 0.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.57 and last traded at $125.11. Approximately 642,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,473,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

