Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,431 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. 12,771,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,869. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.