Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Issues Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $64.34.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.