Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Issues Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

