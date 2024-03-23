Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $123.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

