Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 100,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 156,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,707 shares of company stock worth $2,593,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

