Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALPN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of ALPN opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,535. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

