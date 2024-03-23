Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 5.5%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,242,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,819,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.