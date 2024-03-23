Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.35

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 256717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.13.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.