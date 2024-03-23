Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.42 and last traded at $179.70. Approximately 11,895,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 45,002,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,311,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 605,171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

