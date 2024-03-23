Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.