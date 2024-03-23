American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Up 42.2%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) shot up 42.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $128.00. 139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

American Biltrite Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

