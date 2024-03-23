American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Bought by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.40% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QINT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

