American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Shares Up 7.9%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 15,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

