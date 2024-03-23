American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

