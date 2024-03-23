American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.