Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $430.16. 445,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,665. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.86 and its 200-day moving average is $364.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

