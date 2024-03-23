Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

AMP opened at $430.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $437.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

