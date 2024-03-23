Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

