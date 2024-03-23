Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

ADI opened at $193.51 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

