Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $11.00

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.40 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

