Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $36.64

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after acquiring an additional 818,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.