Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $2.94

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.01. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

