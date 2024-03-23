Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $49.89 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $434.03 million and approximately $49.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04305101 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $49,746,011.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

