Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.91.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $45,267,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

