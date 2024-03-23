APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 874,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,419. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

