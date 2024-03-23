Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 748,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 492,701 shares.The stock last traded at $38.78 and had previously closed at $37.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Appian Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares in the company, valued at $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 in the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.