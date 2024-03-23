Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on June 14th

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of APTD stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.69) on Friday. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 224.50 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The company has a market capitalization of £166.29 million, a PE ratio of 7,265.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

