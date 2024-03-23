Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 1,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %

HOV stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $889.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $183.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on HOV. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

