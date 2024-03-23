Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

