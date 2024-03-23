Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.