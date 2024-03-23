Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.
Shares of TQQQ opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
