Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

GPC stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

