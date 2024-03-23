Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

