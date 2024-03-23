Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

ADI opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.13.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

