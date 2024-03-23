Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

