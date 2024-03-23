Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

