Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 107,018 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,018 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $200.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

