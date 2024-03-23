Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 14,873 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $15.56 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

