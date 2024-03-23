Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,624.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,572.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,301.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

