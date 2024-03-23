Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

