Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.79

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 371348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Archrock Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Archrock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

