Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,029,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,305,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several analysts have commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

