Ardor Price Reaches $0.12 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $121.26 million and $6.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00084799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

