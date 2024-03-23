Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 18,223 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,421,290.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,145.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 155.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

