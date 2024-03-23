Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $2,059,612.32 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,059,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

