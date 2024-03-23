Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,998,750 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,998,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,498,000. Vipshop accounts for about 13.8% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,843,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of VIPS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. 4,999,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.