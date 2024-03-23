Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 458,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Canaan accounts for about 0.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $9,311,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 387,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,112,322 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 8,873,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665,690. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 195.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

