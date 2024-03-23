Ariose Capital Management Ltd Sells 59,900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

TSLA stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.