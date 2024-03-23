ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

ARKK opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

