Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Up 0.6%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 3,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

