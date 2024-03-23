Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Up 0.6%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 3,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.95.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile
The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.