Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
ARESF stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
